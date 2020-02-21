Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tennesseans being sued over medical debt from Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Tennesseans being sued over medical debt from Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
Tennesseans being sued over medical debt from Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Tennesseans being sued over medical debt from Cookeville Regional Medical Center

On any given Thursday inside Judge Steve Qualls courtroom in Cookeville there is one plaintiff who is consistently on the docket, Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SabaChay

Place de la Bastille🔥Bernit RT @MsSmartyPanda: #Medicare4All would right so many wrongs. https://t.co/Bc8cYGRnje 6 days ago

MsSmartyPanda

Ok Boomer Biden #Medicare4All would right so many wrongs. https://t.co/Bc8cYGRnje 1 week ago

TNIndivisible

Nashville & Middle TN Indivisible RT @TheTNHoller: “Putnam County's only emergency room is suing patients who can not pay their bills.” Tennessee is #1 in Medical Debt. Mea… 1 week ago

DorthyEstabrook

Dorthy Estabrook RT @s_carruth: @GovBillLee Without Medicaid expansion, the rural hospitals (and the poor that use them) suffer. https://t.co/h9kqPH4PEK 1 week ago

MyGrannyTheGeek

RocketGirl 🚀 RT @billye_thompson: @Stop_Trump20 I saw an article that indicated Tennessee could be doing this too. https://t.co/lS5RQfdhAv 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.