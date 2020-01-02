Global  

Man sentenced for kidnapping, holding stepdaughter captive for 19 years

Rosalynn McGinnis told 41 Action News she&apos;s relieved after the man who kidnapped her at age 12 and held her captive for nearly two decades was sentenced Thursday.

A federal judge in Oklahoma City sentenced Henri Piette to life in prison on two counts months after a jury found Piette guilty in June 2019 of kidnapping McGinnis and &quot;travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a juvenile.&quot;
