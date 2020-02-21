Global  

Full speech: President Trump campaigns for 2020 in Colorado Springs

President Donald Trump and Sen.

Cory Gardner propped up one another as well as the Republican policies implemented by both as they campaigned for re-election Thursday at a lengthy rally in Colorado Springs.
Sen. Cory Gardner speaks at Trump rally in Colorado Springs [Video]Sen. Cory Gardner speaks at Trump rally in Colorado Springs

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., addresses the crowd in Colorado Springs before President Trump's campaign rally on Feb. 20, 2020.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:54Published

Pres. Trump Campaigns In Colorado Springs

The president rallied supporters with Sen. Cory Gardner on Thursday.

The president rallied supporters with Sen. Cory Gardner on Thursday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 04:12Published

