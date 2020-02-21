MACJC South Men’s Basketball: MGCCC vs. Hinds

- after starting the regular- season 11-0... all of a sudden,- the - mississippi gulf coast communit- college men's basketball team - is down to its last game... - needing a win... and a lot of - other stuff to go right.- bulldogs hosting hinds, on- sophomore night... and they - need all kinds of help... in th- form of a southwest loss, - to east central... and a jones- college loss, to co-lin.- but first things first, here in- the first half... biloxi alum - dillyn- neely... calling his own play - here... and calling his own - - - - shots... land of good and plent- is open for business... when- is it not... 5-nothing gulf - coast lead.

- but the visiting bulldogs came- to play as well... jordan - johnson - denied on the entry pass... now- the shot clock running down...- so he just takes care of it - himself.- back on the other end... justin- minter also in a race - against time... bank closes at- five... he got there at 4:59...- you can find him on venmo.- now watch where pascagoula's- - - - d'yasmand booker starts this- play... former panther jayden - mc- - corvey misses the triple... but- there's booker... booking it- down- the court... to make sure that- no-look pass doesn't go to- waste... that's three the hard- way.- gulf coast goes up 13-5...- everything working early... - but hinds working harder late..- ke-juan clements out of - chicago... rocking the suburbs- with that triple.

- m-g-c-c-c still out in front, - though... neely... the former - indian... evading his former- defender... and that's another- three-point play, for the - bulldogs.

- they would go into the half - leading 38-32... but it's not - enough... as hinds come back to- ruin sophomore- night... 74-70 final.

- no matter... jones college and- southwest mississippi both- took