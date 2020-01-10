Lawmakers Makes Medical Marijuana Proposal

Marijuana in the bluegrass.

House bill ?36 passed 65 to 30?

And it now heads to the senate.

Joylyn bukovac visits kentucky tonight and shares this report.

"the ones who are going to make me mad are the ones that don't really need it, but are going to get a medical card so they can use it."

Some people fea?

If medical marijuana is allowed in the commonwealt h?

Certain people are going to abuse it.

"i don't agree with illegal drugs and that i think people who are using them, they ought to lock them up."

Snider tells 44new?

If this bill passes through the senat?

He hopes medical marijuana won't be abused the way opioids have been.

"the people that need it are not the ones who are abusing it."

Snider says he knows first hand how frustrating it is to treat chronic pai?

He still has pain from being injured in the line of duty.

But he says the opioid epidemic has made it difficult to get refills on prescription.

"yeah there was people who abused the opioids, but you know the people who need it and can't get it what are you supposed to do?

They say take a tylenol but that won't help a d* thing."

Since the most common use for medical marijuana is to alleviate pai?

Snider hopes it can be an alternative for people trying to cope with chronic discomfort.

"i think it can help a lot of people.

People who have been in accidents, and veterans and all of this.

I mean, you've got people who have been dealing with pain and can't get any pain medication."

"kentuckians in favor of the bill aren't the only ones trying to make waves in the medical field.

Indiana state representativ e jim lucas filed a bill aimed at bringing medical marijuana into the hoosier state for a number of reasons."

Jim luca?

Indiana state representative district 6?better quality of life, less side effects than many prescription medications people are taking now?

Jb 44news.

