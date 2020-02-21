ISU UNI 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTHI - Published Sycamores upset Panthers Sycamores upset Panthers 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ISU UNI Welcome back.... the sycamores were not only looking to end a three-game losing streak, but trying to prove they can play wi th the best in the mvc tonight as they hosted first place northern iowa.... sycamores sam was ready for this one... jake laravia was making his presence felt on both ends early on...the isu freshman with the big time block....he pins the ball against the backboard... sycamores go the other way....cooper neese finds the big man and laravia slams it home with two hands.....isu up 18-10.... it was all isu in the first half...jordan barnes from downtown and the good guys were up 26-12..... tyreke key has struggled shooting the last couple games...he found his shot tonight....he had 18.....his three gives isu a 40-23 lead going into the half... second half...isu takes their biggest lead of the game at 21 points on this bronson kessinger layup... but uni shows why their in first place in the league....their star aj green with a tough bucket to bring the panthers to within one at 65-64 with seven seconds left... uni would foul senior christian williams....he calmly would step to the line and drill both to give isu a 67-64 advantage... uni ball with six seconds left...you know who their going to....aj green with a contested three at the buzzer for the tie over christian williams... its off, sycamores hold to upset the top team in the mvc.... the three-game losing streak is over....isu wins 67-64.... the victory improves isu to 15-11 on the season and clinches at least a five hundred season, snapping a string of five straight losing seasons for





