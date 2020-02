Signed Copy Of Report That Urged Impeachment Of President Donald Trump Auctioned In South Jersey

BEEN AT LEAST 26 MILLIONILLNESSES, 250,000HOSPITALIZATIONS AND 14,000DEATHS FROM THE FLU SO FAR THISSEASON.A SOUTH JERSEY AUCTION HOUSEHAS AN UNUSUAL ITEM UP FOR BIDS.IT'S A COPY OF THE REPORTTHAT URGED IMPEACHMENT OFPRESIDENT TRUMP, AND THAT COPYIS SIGNED BY THE PRESIDENTHIMSELF.ALEXANDRIA HOFF HAS THE STORYFROM RUNNEMEDE.REPORTER: ON DECEMBER 18TH OFLAST YEAR, DONALD TRUMP MADEHISTORY BECOMING ONLY THE THIRDPRESIDENT TO BE IMPEACHED.ARTICLE ONE IS ADOPTED.Reporter: THAT SAME NIGHT THEPRESIDENT HELD A RALLY IN BATTLECREAK MICHIGAN.IT DOESN'T REALLY FEEL LIKEWE'RE BEING IMPEACHED.Reporter: BUT HOURS BEFORETHAT RALLY STARTED A KNOWNSOURCE REACHED OUT TO KEN GOLDENOF GOLDEN AUCTIONS IN RUNNEMEDESAYING THEY WERE ABOUT TO GETSOMETHING SPECIAL.AT THE TIME HE JUST SENT MEAN E-MAIL THAT MORNING SAYINGWE'RE GOING TO GET THIS SIGNEDAT THE REALLY TONIGHT DO YOUWANT IT FOR YOUR AUCTION.THE SOURCES PLANNED TO GET ACOPY OF THE HOUSE JUDICIARY'SIMPEACHMENT REPORT SIGNED BY THEPRESIDENT AND IT WORKED.THIS WAS SOMEBODY WITHIN THEREPUBLICAN PARTY THAT HAS ACCESSTO MEET AND GREET.THE REPORT SIGNED IS UP FORAUCTION ON GOLDEN'S SITE.THE HIGHEST BID AS OF THURSDAYEVENING $17,000.THIS IS THE MOST HISTORICALITEM THAT HE EVER WILL SIGN.I MEAN, HE SIGNED HIS OWNIMPEACHMENT DOCUMENT ON THE DAYHE WAS IMPEACHED.PAUSE OF ITS SIGNIFICANCE HEGOT IT AUTHENTICATED BY TWODIFFERENT COMPANIES.TRULY A UNIQUE PIECE OFMENHISTORY.SO WHO DOES THIS HIGH TICKETITEM APPEAL TO?

GOLDEN SAYSBOTH LOVERS AND HATERS HAVEREACHED OUT BUT HE'S IMPARTIAL.I'M NOT A DEMOCRAT ORREPUBLICAN I'M A CAPITALIST.HE THINKS THE HIGHEST BIDCOULD REACH $40,000 BUT ADDEDOTHERS THINK IT'S WORTH THREETIMES AS MUCH..

THE IMPEACHMENT OF THEPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP OF THEUNITED STATES.THE AUCTION CLOSES THIS