UTC Women beat mercer

Were back home tonight against mercer.

Every time the mocs face mercer, we like to joke that the school was named for our own john mercer here at news 12.

If john mercer really did have a school named for him... it would undoubtedly be a school of dance, and this young lady would have a full ride.

Courtesy of the man himself.

First half...mocs get it to eboni williams. she can't decide if she wants to shoot it.

Then she pulls the trigger and knocks it down.

Williams scored 14.

Nice back door pass to lakleyn bouldin.

No open shot so she get it to dena jarrells.

Good call and jarrells makes the three.

Bouldin creates space for the jumper.

She went over 14-hundred career points with that bucket.

Bouldin was feeling it.

She calls for the ball and drains the three.

Bouldin had 10 as the mocs led by six at the break.

Bria dial coming off that three- point buzzer beater last saturday.

She had 17.

Mercer tries to cut into the lead, but dial says no dancing down here.

Mocs win 58-52 for their third straight win.

They're 8-4 in the socon.