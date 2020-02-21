Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UTC Women beat mercer

UTC Women beat mercer

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
UTC Women beat mercerUTC Women beat mercer
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UTC Women beat mercer

Were back home tonight against mercer.

Every time the mocs face mercer, we like to joke that the school was named for our own john mercer here at news 12.

If john mercer really did have a school named for him... it would undoubtedly be a school of dance, and this young lady would have a full ride.

Courtesy of the man himself.

First half...mocs get it to eboni williams. she can't decide if she wants to shoot it.

Then she pulls the trigger and knocks it down.

Williams scored 14.

Nice back door pass to lakleyn bouldin.

No open shot so she get it to dena jarrells.

Good call and jarrells makes the three.

Bouldin creates space for the jumper.

She went over 14-hundred career points with that bucket.

Bouldin was feeling it.

She calls for the ball and drains the three.

Bouldin had 10 as the mocs led by six at the break.

Bria dial coming off that three- point buzzer beater last saturday.

She had 17.

Mercer tries to cut into the lead, but dial says no dancing down here.

Mocs win 58-52 for their third straight win.

They're 8-4 in the socon.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

legallybae

LegallyBae RT @sportsguymarv: Mercer women’s lacrosse beat the Campbell Fighting Camels 14-9 in Sunday afternoon’s game. Lily Morin and Hailey Rhatiga… 4 days ago

sportsguymarv

Marvin James Mercer women’s lacrosse beat the Campbell Fighting Camels 14-9 in Sunday afternoon’s game. Lily Morin and Hailey Rh… https://t.co/aFysdSUvRr 4 days ago

KennisonStacy

Stacy Lynn Kennison There are still a group of women in a witchcraft crime ring that think they are going to kidnap me, rape, sodomize,… https://t.co/xBSm4r2CVB 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.