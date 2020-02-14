Global  

Nicholas Sutton executed by electric chair

Nicholas Sutton executed by electric chair

Nicholas Sutton executed by electric chair

A Tennessee inmate was the fifth to die in the state's electric chair in the past 16 months.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Former death row prison guard says inmate's life should be spared [Video]Former death row prison guard says inmate's life should be spared

A former Riverbend death row prison guard says Nick Sutton -- the next death row inmate scheduled for execution -- should be spared from the electric chair.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:08Published

