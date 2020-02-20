Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months

Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months

Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months

40 month - The sentencing for Roger Stone in federal court in Washington for his convictions of lying to Congress and witness tampering.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheBigBlueWave2

The Big Blue Wave 2020 🌊🌊 RT @elizaorlins: Roger Stone was just sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison. A man I represented is currently serving a sentence of… 5 seconds ago

TheOnlyRichJawn

OFFICIAL RJ🦋 RT @NBCNews: WATCH: Roger Stone departs courthouse after being sentenced to 40 months in prison. https://t.co/pRkfhnAgiV https://t.co/6Fq… 8 seconds ago

TheOnlyRichJawn

OFFICIAL RJ🦋 RT @Reuters: Trump adviser Roger Stone sentenced to three years and four months in prison for obstruction, witness tampering and making fal… 10 seconds ago

Stars4P

Stars4Patriots RT @striderraven1: Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison https://t.co/wUFikZwMPP via @YouTube 16 seconds ago

rawkhunter

hunter hunt RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in prison This is 40 months more than ADMITTED liar Andy McCabe… 20 seconds ago

TheOnlyRichJawn

OFFICIAL RJ🦋 RT @washingtonpost: Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress, witness tampering amid turmoil between Justice Dept. and Trum… 20 seconds ago

fudazumbo

Wagon Master RT @charliekirk11: Amy Berman-Jackson just sentenced Roger Stone to 40 months in prison in a sham trial She's the same judge who: —Put Pa… 25 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim DeFede Gives Perspective On Roger Stone Sentencing [Video]Jim DeFede Gives Perspective On Roger Stone Sentencing

Roger Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:00Published

Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out' [Video]Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out'

President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to serve three years and four months in prison.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.