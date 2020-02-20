Grace Millane's mother addresses killer 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:35s - Published Grace Millane's mother addresses killer Gillian Millane spoke to the court via video-link, saying her daughter 'died terrified and alone'.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Grace Millane’s mother tells killer of her torment The mother of murdered backpacker Grace Millane told her killer she is tormented over “the terror...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 5 hours ago



Grace Millane murder: Backpacker's mum expected to confront killer at sentencing Grace Millane's mother is expected to today confront her daughter's killer in court after suffering...

New Zealand Herald - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like