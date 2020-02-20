DeLuca Breaks Up with Meredith

DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) is upset that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) took his patient away, and she's upset that he took a huge risk to save the patient's life when he was potentially unfit to make that call.

After Meredith tells him that he's beginning to sound like his father, DeLuca tells her they're done.

