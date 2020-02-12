Rome and Regina Deal with the Mental Impact of Domestic Violence

After Eve (guest star Ebboney Wilson) finds evidence that her abusive boyfriend has found her in Boston, Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) take her to their home for safety.

As Eve and Regina share their experiences of abuse, Rome gets a look at the mental impact of physical violence.

From 'the sleepover,' season 2, episode 14 of A Million Little Things.

