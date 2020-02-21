Traveller went from 'skint student' to earning £30k a month selling nudes online 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:48s - Published Traveller went from 'skint student' to earning £30k a month selling nudes online A global jet-setter has revealed how she went from being a “skint student” to earning over £30,000 a month virtually overnight, by quitting her degree in international relations to sell nude pictures and saucy videos of herself online. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this