Ben Affleck 'didn't want to get divorced' from Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck 'didn't want to get divorced' from Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck 'didn't want to get divorced' from Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck "didn't want to get divorced" from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, as he says their 2015 split was "so painful".
Ben Affleck Calls Jennifer Garner Divorce His 'Biggest Regret,' Reveals How His Drinking Affected the Marriage

Ben Affleck is speaking about his divorce from Jennifer Garner like he never has before. “The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Ben Affleck Regrets Divorce with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck Regrets Divorce with Jennifer GarnerTwo years after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner finalized their divorce, Ben Affleck admitted that he...
HNGN - Published


ThatsSoColby_

J💜💛🤍 RT @ChicksInTheOff: Ben Affleck talking about his divorce with Jennifer Garner is super sad. "I didn't want to get divorced." https://t.co… 11 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Ben Affleck 'didn't want to get divorced' from Jennifer Garner #BenAffleck #JenniferGarner https://t.co/XC61VGgmeo 1 hour ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Ben Affleck gets emotional talking about Jennifer Garner split: 'I didn't want to get divorced' https://t.co/jTwF3gX5Ei via @YahooEnt 2 hours ago

ChicksInTheOff

Chicks in the Office Ben Affleck talking about his divorce with Jennifer Garner is super sad. "I didn't want to get divorced." https://t.co/j717bTRYvk 4 hours ago

michaeljdallas

Michael Dallas Ben Affleck gets emotional talking about Jennifer Garner split: 'I didn't want to get divorced' https://t.co/tAmrOGZ3V7 6 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @THR: "I never thought I was gonna get divorced. I didn't want to get divorced. I didn't want to be a divorced person." In an interview… 6 hours ago

MonicaWhitfie14

LetMePutNMy2Cents Ben Affleck gets emotional talking about Jennifer Garner split: 'I didn't want to get divorced' https://t.co/8SrzBKB1Q4 6 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @usweekly: “I never thought that I was gonna get divorced. I didn’t want to get divorced. I didn’t want to be a divorced person." https:… 6 hours ago


Ben Affleck Talks Sobriety Battle On ‘GMA’ [Video]Ben Affleck Talks Sobriety Battle On ‘GMA’

While sitting down with Diane Sawyer on “Good Morning America”, Ben Affleck gets emotional while speaking about his divorce to Jennifer Garner and his battle with sobriety.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:07Published

Ben Affleck Regrets Divorce From Jennifer Garner [Video]Ben Affleck Regrets Divorce From Jennifer Garner

In a bombshell new interview with the ‘New York Times’, Ben Affleck admits that the biggest regret in his life is his divorce from Jennifer Garner. Plus, he gets candid about his battle with..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:01Published

