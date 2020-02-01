Global  

Sir Richard Branson launches new luxury cruise line in Dover

Sir Richard Branson launches new luxury cruise line in Dover

Sir Richard Branson launches new luxury cruise line in Dover

Sir Richard Branson will launch his new luxury cruise line in Dover on Friday as he seeks to make a splash in a new market.

Virgin Voyages launches with the unveiling of the Scarlet Lady – the first of four “Lady ships” in the new fleet.
