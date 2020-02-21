City officials announce incentives offered to Sherwin-Williams to stay in Cleveland on February 21, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:42s - Published City officials announce incentives offered to Sherwin-Williams to stay in Cleveland Following Sherwin-Williams’ decision to build a new world headquarters in Cleveland, city officials announced on Thursday the incentives the company was offered to stay in Northeast Ohio.

