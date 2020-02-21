City officials announce incentives offered to Sherwin-Williams to stay in Cleveland

Global  

Following Sherwin-Williams’ decision to build a new world headquarters in Cleveland, city officials announced on Thursday the incentives the company was offered to stay in Northeast Ohio.

Jay Skebba ⚔️ RT @BySarahElms: The property will be sold to the company for $1. No other incentives are being offered by the city. https://t.co/jUJ18Xh5JV 1 week ago

Sarah Elms ⚔️ The property will be sold to the company for $1. No other incentives are being offered by the city. https://t.co/jUJ18Xh5JV 1 week ago


Following Sherwin-Williams’ decision to build a new world headquarters in Cleveland, city officials will hold a news conference Thursday at noon to discuss what incentives the company was offered to..

Cuyahoga County officials discuss a fourteen-million dollar Incentive grant to help build the new Sherwin Williams Cleveland headquarters

