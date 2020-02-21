Christie: It wasn't a deliberate handball

Global  

Fraser Forster's penalty save earned a 1-1 draw for Celtic in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Copenhagen after Ryan Christie handled the ball in the area
