Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Meet Australia's wallaby guardians

Meet Australia's wallaby guardians

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 03:28s - Published < > Embed
Meet Australia's wallaby guardians

Meet Australia's wallaby guardians

Despite the fact that the majority of Australia's bushfires have been contained, wildlife organizations are still working tirelessly to help all of the animals in the area.

One such group is The Agile Wallaby Project.

When they heard about some joeys that needed help, they immediately offered to take them in.

Here's a look at how it's going.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Wallaby Rescue At Sea [Video]WEB EXTRA: Wallaby Rescue At Sea

Police in Australia were called to help a wallaby in distress out at sea. Take a look at the rescue.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published

Millis High School Graduate Helps Save Wallaby During Gap Year In Australia [Video]Millis High School Graduate Helps Save Wallaby During Gap Year In Australia

WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.