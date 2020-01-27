Global  

Shay Mitchell's emotions have been 'up and down' since giving birth

Shay Mitchell's emotions have been 'up and down' since giving birth

Shay Mitchell's emotions have been 'up and down' since giving birth

'Pretty Little Liars' star Shay Mitchell has revealed her emotions have been "up and down" since giving birth to her daughter.
