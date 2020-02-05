Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hundreds of homes submerged from flooding in Indonesia

Hundreds of homes submerged from flooding in Indonesia

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Hundreds of homes submerged from flooding in Indonesia

Hundreds of homes submerged from flooding in Indonesia

Hundreds of homes were flooded on Friday (February 21) after heavy rain caused a river to burst its banks in Indonesia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hundreds of homes submerged from flooding in Indonesia

Hundreds of homes were flooded on Friday (February 21) after heavy rain caused a river to burst its banks in Indonesia.

Aerial footage from the Telukjambe Barat district in Karawang regency shows the devastating effects of the rising water form the Cibeet river.

Officials said 485 homes in two villages had been submerged with more than 1,750 people evacuated.

Karawang regency government worker Yasin said: ''The number of houses affected by the overflow of the Cibeet river is 485 in two villages, namely Karangligar and Mekarmulya.'' Yamin said the water level rised from 30 centimeters to 1.5 meters in the district of Telukjambe Barat in the West Java area.

"Residents have fled to homes that have not been affected by flooding," he said.

Village chief Amo, 54, said that since the flood had hit, government assistance had not been received by the people even though residents were in desperate need.

He said: "Since yesterday there has been no assistance, while business has been paralysed because the access roads are flooded.

We are asking for help to be sent immediately.''




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of homes affected by floods in Karawang region of Indonesia [Video]Hundreds of homes affected by floods in Karawang region of Indonesia

Hundreds of homes were flooded on Friday (February 21) after heavy rain caused a river to burst its banks in Indonesia. Aerial footage from the Telukjambe Barat district in Karawang regency shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:29Published

Massive flooding causes evacuation in Southern New Zealand [Video]Massive flooding causes evacuation in Southern New Zealand

Hundreds of people are fleeing their homes due to flooding in southern New Zealand

Credit: In The Know Conservation [AOL.co     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.