Here we take a look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 321 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/4wRFqBkZzu #Brexit 1 week ago

NewsR Brexit briefing: 320 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/90ZOLPkIsR #EuropeanUnion 6 days ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 319 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/RY1ryDUhfP #EuropeanUnion 5 days ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 318 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/t9Skh49z61 #EuropeanUnion 4 days ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 317 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/GEtbEtPmoG #Brexit 3 days ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 316 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/l5LJXSHZTM #EuropeanUnion 2 days ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 315 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/xLNCsOL21y #EuropeanUnion 1 day ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 314 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/l3aEs1d9MW #PritiPatel 52 minutes ago