Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress

Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress

Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress

Donald Trump&apos;s longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to serve 40 months in jail in a case that embroiled the Justice Department in political controversy and provoked the ire of the U.S. president.

News24.com | WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump mocks Bloomberg, Dems over debates | Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to...
News24 - Published

News24.com | Trump ally Stone gets 40 months' prison amid presidential meddling row

Donald Trump's long-time ally Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for impeding a...
News24 - Published Also reported by •France 24IndiaTimesCTV NewsSBSCBC.ca



WEB EXTRA Roger Stone Leaves Court After Sentencing [Video]WEB EXTRA Roger Stone Leaves Court After Sentencing

President Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone left a Washington courthouse Thursday after a judge sentenced him to 40 months in prison. His sentence was deferred while the judge considers Stone’s..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published

Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months [Video]Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months

40 month - The sentencing for Roger Stone in federal court in Washington for his convictions of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:00Published

