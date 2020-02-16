Global  

Trump laments South Korea's Oscar win

President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed the historic best-picture Oscar win for South Korean film &quot;Parasite,&quot; telling a campaign rally he wished for the return of Hollywood classics like 1939&apos;s &quot;Gone with the Wind.&quot;
Trump lashes out at Parasite's Oscar win and calls Brad Pitt a 'wiseguy'

President says 'We've got enough problems with South Korea' before revealing some of his own...
Independent - Published


