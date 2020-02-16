Trump laments South Korea's Oscar win 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:42s - Published Trump laments South Korea's Oscar win President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed the historic best-picture Oscar win for South Korean film "Parasite," telling a campaign rally he wished for the return of Hollywood classics like 1939's "Gone with the Wind."

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Trump lashes out at Parasite's Oscar win and calls Brad Pitt a 'wiseguy' President says 'We've got enough problems with South Korea' before revealing some of his own...

Independent - Published 10 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Alder Hood #RT @realDailyWire: WATCH: Trump Laments Oscars Giving ‘A Movie From South Korea’ Best Picture. Internet Responds.… https://t.co/z7cvOI1Jkn 2 hours ago Citizen Kane RT @BangkokPostNews: Donal Trump ridiculed the Oscar win for #Parasite and the US distributor answered him on Twitter, saying his oppositio… 3 hours ago Bangkok Post Donal Trump ridiculed the Oscar win for #Parasite and the US distributor answered him on Twitter, saying his opposi… https://t.co/kJjOAQjqWi 4 hours ago zeroultra WATCH: Trump Laments Oscars Giving ‘A Movie From South Korea’ Best Picture. Internet Responds.… https://t.co/kqsRXf6GET 5 hours ago mzee26 WATCH: Trump Laments Oscars Giving ‘A Movie From South Korea’ Best Picture. Internet Responds. https://t.co/qa8LixhSTX 5 hours ago Virginia Brasov RT @realDailyWire: WATCH: Trump Laments Oscars Giving ‘A Movie From South Korea’ Best Picture. Internet Responds. https://t.co/2vewvIq6jq h… 6 hours ago