Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Regent's Park > Witness describes moment man was stabbed in mosque

Witness describes moment man was stabbed in mosque

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Witness describes moment man was stabbed in mosque

Witness describes moment man was stabbed in mosque

An eyewitness to the Regent's Park mosque stabbing described the moment worshippers tackled the knifeman after he attacked a 70-year-old man.

Abi Watik, 59, said the victim was stabbed once in the right shoulder moments after prayers had started.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SKdaud16

SK Daud RT @SkyNews: "Everyone just jumped... it was 30 seconds of mayhem." Witness Ayaz Ahmad describes the moment an elderly man was stabbed at… 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Car mounts a kerb and mows down a man [Video]Car mounts a kerb and mows down a man

This is the shocking moment a car mounted the curb and mowed down a man trying to run away - sending him flying through the air. The worrying dash cam video footage shows two young men running..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:22Published

Vietnamese man uses super shoulders to carry 12-tons of cargo everyday [Video]Vietnamese man uses super shoulders to carry 12-tons of cargo everyday

Witness the moment this Vietnamese man uses his superstrong shoulders to transport 12-tons of cargo in Tuyen Quang everyday. The video, from October 28, shows the dock worker lift eight packages of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.