1 killed in shooting at T-shirt shop on Detroit's east side



Recent related videos from verified sources Traffic stop turns into shootout on Detroit's east side Detroit police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday on the city's east side. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:19Published 2 weeks ago Traffic stop turns into shootout on Detroit's east side Detroit police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday on the city's east side. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:19Published 2 weeks ago