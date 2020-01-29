Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Megan Fox > Megan Fox to star in Aurora

Megan Fox to star in Aurora

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Megan Fox to star in Aurora

Megan Fox to star in Aurora

Megan Fox is to star as a troubled astronaut in a new suspense thriller, 'Aurora'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Megan Fox Will Star in Suspense Thriller 'Aurora'!

Megan Fox is taking on an exciting new role. The Jennifer’s Body actress is set to star in the...
Just Jared - Published

"Midnight in the Switchgrass" - cast: Emile Hirsch, Megan Fox, Bruce Willis

*Release date :* TBA 2020 *Synopsis :* Set in 2004, the film will follow an FBI agent (Megan Fox)...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

maccinmac

Mac RT @Variety: Megan Fox to Star in Suspense Thriller ‘Aurora,’ Arclight to Sell Worldwide (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/kvvcYR5ekj 2 hours ago

MichelleRegna2

Michelle Regna From Discover on Google https://t.co/BjZCEtMi23 2 hours ago

Briseann

sean🕷 RT @etalkCTV: #MeganFox is set to star in the new out-of-this-world thriller #Aurora https://t.co/0ZuYBrqT1w 12 hours ago

HeyJarrnold

jar RT @finaldraftinc: Megan Fox to Star in Suspense #Thriller ‘Aurora,’ Arclight to Sell Worldwide The #script is #written by Pete Bridges, T… 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Megan Fox Set to Star in Suspense Space Thriller 'Aurora' | THR News [Video]Megan Fox Set to Star in Suspense Space Thriller 'Aurora' | THR News

Megan Fox is set to play an astronaut in the upcoming suspense thriller 'Aurora'.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:07Published

Excellence in Education - Megan Sidge - 1/29/2020 [Video]Excellence in Education - Megan Sidge - 1/29/2020

Excellence in Education - Megan Sidge - 1/29/2020

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.