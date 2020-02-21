Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Facebook > Mosques want to remain 'friendly and open', says Faith Forum

Mosques want to remain 'friendly and open', says Faith Forum

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Mosques want to remain 'friendly and open', says Faith Forum

Mosques want to remain 'friendly and open', says Faith Forum

Director of the London Faiths Forum says the Regent's Park mosque attack was "really concerning" and that worshippers needed to be "more equipped" to protect each other.

He adds mosques wanted to remain "open and friendly" places while maintaining the safety of congruents.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.