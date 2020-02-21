Mosques want to remain 'friendly and open', says Faith Forum

Director of the London Faiths Forum says the Regent's Park mosque attack was "really concerning" and that worshippers needed to be "more equipped" to protect each other.

He adds mosques wanted to remain "open and friendly" places while maintaining the safety of congruents.

Report by Alibhaiz.

