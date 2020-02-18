Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Geely > China car sales fall 92% as coronavirus keeps buyers home

China car sales fall 92% as coronavirus keeps buyers home

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
China car sales fall 92% as coronavirus keeps buyers home

China car sales fall 92% as coronavirus keeps buyers home

Auto sales in China, the world's largest market, have slumped as coronavirus fears keep buyers at home.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

China car sales fall 92% as coronavirus keeps buyers home

Chinese cities now look like ghost towns as coronavirus fears keep shoppers at home.

That's hit businesses of all kinds - not least, it seems, car dealers.

Auto sales in China - the world's largest market - tumbled 92% in the first half of February.

That's according to figures from an industry group.

Fewer than 5,000 vehicles were shifted during the period, compared to almost 60,000 in the same period last year.

The slump has sparked innovation at some firms. Chinese automaker Geely has launched a new online shopping tool for its cars.

The firm had previously sold vehicles through web platforms like Tmall and JD.com.

Now for the first time it's doing so through its own web site.

Looking further ahead, the slump should at least ease off.

Over the first half, the Chinese Association of Automobile Manufacturers predicts a 10% decline on the year.



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Car sales in China fall 92% in February

Car dealerships remain closed and buyers stay away as the coronavirus outbreak takes its toll on...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


China's Geely starts online auto sales as virus epidemic keeps buyers at home

Chinese automaker Geely [GEELY.UL] has launched a service for customers to buy cars online and get...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Frederic_Brunel

Frederic Brunel BBC News - Coronavirus: Car sales in China fall 92% in February #COVID19 https://t.co/TOAhPZG5Qw 28 seconds ago

RioRio101

りぉりぉ.:｡+ﾟ RT @BB45_Colorado: "Coronavirus: Car sales in China fall 92% in February - BBC News" https://t.co/K84HbSwa2y ←大崩壊 1 minute ago

AishaDudhia

Aisha Dudhia RT @AshbourneEconA2: #ECON4 External shocks - Coronavirus: Car sales in China fall 92% in February https://t.co/c3JwHy48B1 5 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Car sales in China fall 92% as coronavirus hits https://t.co/TrmPNCb1hv https://t.co/6jRwWE8642 12 minutes ago

alfredo_igor

Alfredo Garcia RT @business: #Coronavirus latest: -China cases top 75,000, death toll rises to 2,236 -China car sales fall 92% on virus impact -Shandong… 24 minutes ago

RohitKu05269047

Rohit Kumar Agarwal RT @next_china: #Coronavirus latest: -China cases top 75,000, death toll rises to 2,236 -China car sales fall 92% on virus impact -Shandon… 34 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Big Chinese developer slashes prices in Feb, March due to virus [Video]Big Chinese developer slashes prices in Feb, March due to virus

BEIJING — One of mighty China's biggest developers is offering massive sales around the country on all of its properties in February and March. Reuters reports that China Evergrande Group—the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published

China implements new restrictions in Hubei province [Video]China implements new restrictions in Hubei province

WUHAN, CHINA — Beijing has now tightened restrictions across Hubei province amid the growing threat of the Wuhan virus. Residents of Hubei province have been ordered to stay at home and aren't..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.