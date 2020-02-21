Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Asia-Pacific > Asian airlines could lose $27.8bln on coronavirus - IATA

Asian airlines could lose $27.8bln on coronavirus - IATA

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Asian airlines could lose $27.8bln on coronavirus - IATA

Asian airlines could lose $27.8bln on coronavirus - IATA

Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose $27.8 billion of revenue this year as they slash flights due to declining demand as a result of the coronavirus, according to a preliminary estimate from an industry body.

Ciara Lee reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Asian airlines could lose $27.8bln on coronavirus - IATA

China's coronavirus outbreak is keeping domestic travelers at home, and international travelers away.

And that means empty airports.

Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose $27.8 billion of revenue this year as a result.

The bulk of the losses will be for Chinese carriers, including an estimated $12.8 billion hit to the Chinese domestic market alone Chinese airlines have cut 80% of their planned capacity to, from and within China this week Asian carriers Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines have cut capacity across their global networks as they look to manage the crisis.

Overall the International Air Traffic Association expects passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific region to fall by 8.2% this year.

It had been expected to rise by nearly 5 percent.

Carriers outside Asia are expected to lose $1.5 billion of revenue.

Air France-KLM warned this week of up to a $216 million hit to earnings by April as it contends with what it calls the epidemic's "brutal" impact.



Recent related news from verified sources

Asia-Pacific airlines could lose $27.8 bn to coronavirus: IATA

Asia-Pacific airlines could lose $27.8 bn to coronavirus: IATAParis (AFP) Feb 21, 2020 Airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined...
Energy Daily - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

IntlFinanceMag

International Finance #Coronavirus could see #Asianairlines lose $27.8 bn in revenue According to the International Air Transport Associ… https://t.co/DsJFDpvB82 19 minutes ago

dilipnachna

Dilip Soni Asian airlines could lose $27.8 billion revenue from coronavirus, says IATA https://t.co/1xF4bgZenE 1 hour ago

jjsipalan

Joseph Sipalan RT @Jamie_Freed: Asian airlines could lose $27.8 bln revenue from coronavirus - IATA https://t.co/dcsmLp7wmt 2 hours ago

stobaxov

Martin Walker #trade Coronavirus: Asian airlines set to lose US$27.8b as demand for flights shrivels amid outbreak Asian air tra… https://t.co/Bg5wDDUDHc 2 hours ago

Techstocks5

Techstocks "Asian airlines could lose $27.8 billion revenue from coronavirus - IATA" https://t.co/vojWicsFSN 3 hours ago

TSIUSA

Travel Solutions Coronavirus: Asian airlines set to lose US$27.8b as demand for flights shrivels amid outbreakAsian air travel is on… https://t.co/ZSNJd2fD9i 3 hours ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Asian airlines could lose $27.8 billion revenue from coronavirus, says IATA https://t.co/XCf0UhLhfN 5 hours ago

757LiveIN

757Live India Asian airlines could lose $27.8 billion revenue from coronavirus, says IATA - Moneycontrol https://t.co/S2c1yHnAzR 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.