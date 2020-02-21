Global  

Donald Trump Slams Oscar-Winning South Korean Film Parasite

At a rally in Colorado Springs, Donald Trump launched into a bizarre rant against this year’s Oscar-winning film Parasite for its South Korean roots.
Trump blasts best-picture Oscar for South Korean film 'Parasite'

President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed the historic best-picture Oscar win for South Korean...
'We got enough problems with South Korea': Donald Trump mocks Parasite's historic Oscar win

Donald Trump has mocked South Korean film Parasite and its best picture victory at the Oscars.
President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed the historic best-picture Oscar win for South Korean film &quot;Parasite,&quot; telling a campaign rally he wished for the return of Hollywood..

Donald Trump has mocked South Korean film Parasite and its best picture victory at the Oscars. Director Bong Joon-Ho’s searing commentary on class struggle made history at the Academy Awards this..

