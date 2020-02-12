Global  

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the worldHere is a look at the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the world.
China's new coronavirus cases drop, but world still on alert

China reported on Wednesday its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly two weeks, lending...
Reuters - Published

China is cooperating on coronavirus, WHO expert says, disputing White House official's claims

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase, a World Health Organization official says...
USATODAY.com - Published


Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreaks appear to be spreading rapidly all across the world. The good news is, the development of drugs to treat it may actually be keeping pace. This hopeful..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

WHO reports 92 cases of human-to-human coronavirus cases outside China [Video]WHO reports 92 cases of human-to-human coronavirus cases outside China

The World Health Organization on Tuesday confirmed a total of 92 cases of human-to-human coronavirus cases in 12 countries outside China. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published

