Residents in China shout for joy after finishing 14-day quarantine period

Residents in southwestern China shout for joy after finishing a 14-day quarantine period in their building.
Residents in southwestern China shout for joy after finishing a 14-day quarantine period in their building.

In the video, filmed in the city of Guiyang in Guizhou Province on February 19, people can be heard cheering and shouting "China Jiayou" (come on China).

According to reports, all people living in the residential building were put in quarantine for 14 days from February 5, after a family of five were confirmed as coronavirus patients.




