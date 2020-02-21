Jeremy Irons disowns past comments on same-s*x marriage and s*xual harassment

Jeremy Irons has disowned his past comments on same-s*x marriage and s*xual harassment in his first press conference as Berlin Film Festival jury chair.



Recent related videos from verified sources M. Butterfly movie (1993) Jeremy Irons, John Lone, Barbara Sukowa M. Butterfly movie trailer (1993) - Plot synopsis: In 1960s China, French diplomat Rene Gallimard falls in love with an opera singer, Song Liling - but Song is not at all who Gallimard.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:50Published 6 days ago Stars walk Berlinale red carpet as Hanau attack casts a pall Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Margaret Qualley, Maryam Zaree, international filmmakers and jury members arrive for opening night, with the shooting casting a shadow over the 70th anniversary.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:27Published 2 weeks ago