China car sales fall 92% as coronavirus keeps buyers home 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published China car sales fall 92% as coronavirus keeps buyers home Auto sales in China, the world's largest market, have slumped as coronavirus fears keep buyers at home. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Car sales in China fall 92% in February Car dealerships remain closed and buyers stay away as the coronavirus outbreak takes its toll on...

China's Geely starts online auto sales as virus epidemic keeps buyers at home Chinese automaker Geely [GEELY.UL] has launched a service for customers to buy cars online and get...

