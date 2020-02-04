Global  

China car sales fall 92% as coronavirus keeps buyers home

China car sales fall 92% as coronavirus keeps buyers home

China car sales fall 92% as coronavirus keeps buyers home

Auto sales in China, the world&apos;s largest market, have slumped as coronavirus fears keep buyers at home.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
