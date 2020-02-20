Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship || Movie Review

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship || Movie Review

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:57s - Published < > Embed
Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship || Movie Review

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship || Movie Review

Subscribe to our Channel for latest Bollywood Gossips, News and Celebrity bytes https://goo.gl/iq93aA https://goo.gl/q4B3Rm Watch more Reviews, Rating, Bollywood, Hollywood, Indian Regional News & Exclusive Celebrity Interviews at http://www.desimartini.com/ Like Desimartini on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DesimartiniMovies/ Follow Desimartini on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DMmovies Follow Desimartini on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/desimartinimovies/
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Movie Review - Half-decent horror

**Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship* *A: Horror, thriller* *Dir: Bhanu Pratap Singh* *Cast: Vicky...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsBollywood LifeDNAHinduKhaleej Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MumbaiPressNews

Mumbai Press New post: ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’ sinks under cliches https://t.co/cbXAOWIev3 3 minutes ago

mdriyazuddin317

md riyaz uddin RT @OrmaxMedia: Audience response to Vicky Kaushal films has ranged from exceptional to poor. Where will Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship… 4 minutes ago

Worldofscriptz1

Worldofscriptz Bhoot Part One Review: The Haunted Ship Review: Vicky Kaushal’s film https://t.co/JA0C8MRd0g https://t.co/p0BQOAfGTw 4 minutes ago

AhmedabadTimes

Ahmedabad Times Here's our review of #BhootTheHauntedShip. #BhootReview https://t.co/vDD0xew3p4 7 minutes ago

tarunpmishra

Tarun Mishra RT @DharmaMovies: Enter #TheHauntedShip surrounded with fear with @vickykaushal09. Watch #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship in cinemas near… 8 minutes ago

OrmaxMedia

Ormax Media Audience response to Vicky Kaushal films has ranged from exceptional to poor. Where will Bhoot - Part One: The Haun… https://t.co/jaTtAEPkOm 9 minutes ago

VeekeezMedia

Daily Bugle Bhoot – Part One The Haunted Ship Movie Review https://t.co/Gaavk8tvwX https://t.co/1QQl9cFss8 13 minutes ago

akshaydesai22

akshay desai RT @bookmyshow: #BhootReview: Horror movie fans, #BhootTheHauntedShip is your chance to witness something truly spine-chilling. #BMSMovies… 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vicky Kaushal on horror film formula, chemistry with brother | Bhoot | Aur Batao [Video]Vicky Kaushal on horror film formula, chemistry with brother | Bhoot | Aur Batao

In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee speaks to actor Vicky Kaushal about his upcoming movie Bhoot Part One. Vicky opens up about his relationship with brother Sunny Kaushal and what scares..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 11:56Published

Katrina Kaif and other B-town celebs attend Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot screening [Video]Katrina Kaif and other B-town celebs attend Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot screening

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer "Bhoot Part One- The Haunted Ship" has been in the news since the first poster of the film is released.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.