Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship || Movie Review

Subscribe to our Channel for latest Bollywood Gossips, News and Celebrity bytes https://goo.gl/iq93aA https://goo.gl/q4B3Rm Watch more Reviews, Rating, Bollywood, Hollywood, Indian Regional News & Exclusive Celebrity Interviews at http://www.desimartini.com/ Like Desimartini on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DesimartiniMovies/ Follow Desimartini on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DMmovies Follow Desimartini on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/desimartinimovies/

akshay desai RT @bookmyshow : #BhootReview : Horror movie fans, #BhootTheHauntedShip is your chance to witness something truly spine-chilling. #BMSMovies … 16 minutes ago

Ormax Media Audience response to Vicky Kaushal films has ranged from exceptional to poor. Where will Bhoot - Part One: The Haun… https://t.co/jaTtAEPkOm 9 minutes ago

Tarun Mishra RT @DharmaMovies : Enter #TheHauntedShip surrounded with fear with @vickykaushal09 . Watch #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship in cinemas near… 8 minutes ago

md riyaz uddin RT @OrmaxMedia : Audience response to Vicky Kaushal films has ranged from exceptional to poor. Where will Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship… 4 minutes ago

Mumbai Press New post: ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’ sinks under cliches https://t.co/cbXAOWIev3 3 minutes ago