Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Maha Shivratri 2020: Devotees throng temples across nation to offer prayers

Maha Shivratri 2020: Devotees throng temples across nation to offer prayers

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:56s - Published < > Embed
Maha Shivratri 2020: Devotees throng temples across nation to offer prayers

Maha Shivratri 2020: Devotees throng temples across nation to offer prayers

Sea of devotees thronged Lord Shiva temples across India.

Devotees offered prayers on occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri celebrates grand marriage of Lord Shiva with goddess Parvati.

Devotees also took holy dip in river on this pious day.

Devotees also visited Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in MP's Ujjain.

This year Maha Shivaratri is falling on February 21.

Shivaratri is a night dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Devotees across the country throng temples to offer prayers on Maha Shivratri

Sea of devotees on Friday morning throng temples of Lord Shiva in several parts of the country to...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Maha Shivratri 2020: Unknown facts about the festival!

The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri is on February 21 this year. The festival marks the...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mcsharma_25

Mahesh sharma RT @FinancialXpress: #Shivratri Lakhs of devotees throng #Shiva temples across the country! https://t.co/VKeg6qil1C 2 hours ago

FinancialXpress

Financial Express #Shivratri Lakhs of devotees throng #Shiva temples across the country! https://t.co/VKeg6qil1C 2 hours ago

NELiveTV

Northeast Live Devotees across country throng temples to offer prayers on Maha Shivratri. https://t.co/f22yVF7QlC 3 hours ago

TonyJ59488572

Nature calls RT @DrJwalaG: Devotees across the country throng temples to offer prayers on Maha Shivratri . I used to fast before but not anymore. #MahaS… 3 hours ago

Bhavinc1994

Bhavin Chauhan RT @DeshGujarat: Devotees throng temples across Gujarat including that of first Jyotirlinga Somnath on Maha Shivratri https://t.co/f63cNrgP… 4 hours ago

sangamkulesh

Sangamkulesh Devotees across the country throng temples to offer prayers on Maha Shivratri https://t.co/tsDqb4QLE1 Devotees acr… https://t.co/IwvPaufksg 4 hours ago

sangamkulesh

Sangamkulesh Devotees across the country throng temples to offer prayers on Maha Shivratri https://t.co/m413DVdhp6 4 hours ago

thehawk

The Hawk Devotees across the country throng temples to offer prayers on Maha Shivratri https://t.co/6N4k7DTNEf 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.