Maha Shivratri 2020: Devotees throng temples across nation to offer prayers
Sea of devotees thronged Lord Shiva temples across India.
Devotees offered prayers on occasion of Maha Shivratri.
Maha Shivratri celebrates grand marriage of Lord Shiva with goddess Parvati.
Devotees also took holy dip in river on this pious day.
Devotees also visited Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in MP's Ujjain.
This year Maha Shivaratri is falling on February 21.
Shivaratri is a night dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva.