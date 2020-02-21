'Namaste Trump': Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium getting decked up to host US President

Final round of preparations are in full-swing ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India.

Posters were seen on the streets of Ahmedabad to welcome US President.

Police forces have been deployed in large numbers to avoid security lapses.

Finishing touches were being put at Sardar Patel Stadium or Motera Stadium.

Donald Trump will be in India from February 24 to 25.

President Trump will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.