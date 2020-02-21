Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Namaste Trump': Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium getting decked up to host US President

'Namaste Trump': Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium getting decked up to host US President

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
'Namaste Trump': Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium getting decked up to host US President

'Namaste Trump': Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium getting decked up to host US President

Final round of preparations are in full-swing ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India.

Posters were seen on the streets of Ahmedabad to welcome US President.

Police forces have been deployed in large numbers to avoid security lapses.

Finishing touches were being put at Sardar Patel Stadium or Motera Stadium.

Donald Trump will be in India from February 24 to 25.

President Trump will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Singer Kailash Kher wants Donald Trump to dance to his song on India visit

The renowned playback singer is among the artists who will be performing at Ahmedabad's Motera...
Zee News - Published

‘Namaste Trump’ won’t mark inauguration of Motera stadium: GCA

“The event is meant for hosting U.S. President Donald Trump. We will inaugurate the stadium...
Hindu - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shashan93924934

Shashank Shekhar RT @ANI: #WATCH "The performance to start with the song 'Jai-Jai-Kara, Swami saath dena humara' and end with 'Bam Bam Lahiri', if I have my… 4 minutes ago

Pooja45139077

Pooja RT @OpIndia_com: Although he will be staying for only 36 hours, preparations are in full swing as India gears up to welcome the US Presiden… 44 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

India to become home to world's biggest cricket stadium| OneIndia News [Video]India to become home to world's biggest cricket stadium| OneIndia News

The world's biggest cricket stadium in India will be opened by the US President Donald Trump next week. The Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmdbd is a 100,000 seater venue which has 4 dressing rooms and an..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published

Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more [Video]Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more

US President Donald Trump will be on a 2-day visit to India from 24th February. Trump and PM Modi will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. President Trump will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 40:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.