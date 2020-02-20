India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut

Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day.

India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss of 5 overs with Ajinkya Rahane & Rishabh Pant at the crease.

Pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee took a wicket each before Jamieson got the big ones of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Watch this comprehensive match review.