India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut

India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut

India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut

Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day.

India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss of 5 overs with Ajinkya Rahane & Rishabh Pant at the crease.

Pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee took a wicket each before Jamieson got the big ones of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Watch this comprehensive match review.
KSainathRao1

Im Sai RT @cricbuzz: Bucket list for Jamieson on Test debut: Pujara -- ticked Kohli -- ticked India three down as their skipper - Virat Kohli -… 6 minutes ago

cheekuloveu

Adarsh RT @cricketnmore: #Wellington: India Captain Virat Kohli in action during the first Test between New Zealand and India at Basin Reserve cri… 58 minutes ago

only1habibur

Habibur Sk RT @man4_cricket: Best Test Ave For India (min.7k runs) Virat Kohli ~ 54.97 Tendulkar ~ 53.87 R Dravid ~ 52.31 Another list is topper Koh… 1 hour ago

virat_always

Anushka🍻 RT @SuzJessep: @imVkohli it was great to meet you! You are a wonderful ambassador for India. (And your beautiful wife Anushka is an equally… 1 hour ago

kaustats

Kausthub Today In women's T20I, India's captain & no.4 - Harmanpreet Kaur scored 2 runs - the least of all Indians. Yet Indi… https://t.co/oF1i4f5t7y 2 hours ago

GuidesBetting

Online Betting Guides India vs New Zealand Wellington Test: Virat Kohli's Horrid run refuses to end, in last 19 innings he failed to scor… https://t.co/pZfv2OgTlz 2 hours ago

VOICE_2U

HAFEEZ PARDESI New Zealand Vs India 2020: 1st Test, Wellington – Fans Upset After Virat Kohli Falters Yet Again Indian captain Vir… https://t.co/WzDgcjU7V7 2 hours ago

free_ki_tension

Free ki Tension @CafeCricket3 @saqibfarshori @wwasay @Rizzvi73 @DanishKaneria61 Your take on India New Zealand test day 1 and on th… https://t.co/6vmtklDfNJ 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News [Video]India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News

Team India under the leadership of Virat Kohli would be looking to leave the disappointment of the ODI whitewash behind and aim to continue their in the Test cricket as they take on New Zealand in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:55Published

'Exciting challenge': Ajinkya Rahane ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test match [Video]'Exciting challenge': Ajinkya Rahane ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test match

India are all set to lock horns with 'Kiwis' in 1st Test match. 'Men in Blue' were seen practicing at the nets in Wellington. Head coach Ravi Shastri was also seen during practice session. New Zealand..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:28Published

