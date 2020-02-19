Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Health Concerns In The Wake Of Becker Recycling Plant Fire

Health Concerns In The Wake Of Becker Recycling Plant Fire

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:32s - Published < > Embed
Health Concerns In The Wake Of Becker Recycling Plant Fire

Health Concerns In The Wake Of Becker Recycling Plant Fire

Christiane Cordero spoke with Stephen Mikkelson, of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, about air quality concerns in the wake of the days-long fire (3:32).

WCCO This Morning – Feb.

21, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Recycling plant fire burns for 3rd day in Minnesota

BECKER, Minn. (AP) — Firefighters battled a stubborn fire at a metal recycling plant in a small...
Seattle Times - Published

Fire at Minnesota recycling plant affecting air quality

BECKER, Minn. (AP) — Officials are monitoring the air quality in Becker where a fire at a metal...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Residents Near Becker Fire Worried About Health Impacts [Video]Residents Near Becker Fire Worried About Health Impacts

Firefighters finally got control of the flames at Northern Metal Recycling Thursday, but the junked cars have burned for nearly three days -- raising health concerns among neighbors, reports Erin..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:51Published

A Fire At The Recycling Plant In Becker Is Now Under Control [Video]A Fire At The Recycling Plant In Becker Is Now Under Control

The fire began Tuesday morning in a pile of junked, John Lauritsen reports (2:34). WCCO 4 News At 5 – February 20, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.