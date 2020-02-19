|
Health Concerns In The Wake Of Becker Recycling Plant Fire
Christiane Cordero spoke with Stephen Mikkelson, of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, about air quality concerns in the wake of the days-long fire (3:32).
WCCO This Morning – Feb.
21, 2020
|BECKER, Minn. (AP) — Firefighters battled a stubborn fire at a metal recycling plant in a small...
Seattle Times - Published
|BECKER, Minn. (AP) — Officials are monitoring the air quality in Becker where a fire at a metal...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times
