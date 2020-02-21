Global  

Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more

US President Donald Trump will be on a 2-day visit to India from 24th February.

Trump and PM Modi will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

President Trump will also visit Agra before reaching Delhi for formal talks between the two sides.

With a signing of a trade deal looking unlikely, what are the other key issues on the table?

Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal and HT Foreign Editor Pramit Pal Chaudhuri decode the key issues on the table in this episode of HT Deep Dive.
