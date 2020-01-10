How to handle a deer collision

While not all deeráinvolved crashes are deadly á the aftermath can leave a driver shaken up.

Xxx katie á i am just off of highway 65 just outside of mason city.

Right behind me you can see the wooded area there, a perfect place for those deer to hide just before they dart out in front of your car.

When those deer end up stunned in your headlights, you only have moments to react.

Xxx "brake as safely and as quickly as you can.

Subsequently, you're probably going to strike the animal.

I think all in all it's probably the best course of action."

Don't veer for deer á lieutenant lon johnson says that's an easy to remember rule for those hairáraising deer encounters out on the highways.

If you try to veer away from the animal, you could end up striking oncoming traffic, which would be a more serious outcome.

After a deer accident, you should pull your car off to the side of the road, put on the hazards and call law enforcement.

Lieutenant johnson says deputies haven't seen a lot of deer accidents yet, but thinks it won't be long before they start.

"i don't think the actual accidents themselves have increased just yet, but there are many deer moving around.

Especially on these warm days.

I think they're starting to figure out spring's he also told me make sure and stay at the scene if you hit a deer.

Don't wait to report it when you get home, because deputies will need to do an investigation of the accident.

According to the insurance institute of highway safety, 190 people in the uás died in 2018 in animal involved crashes.///