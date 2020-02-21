Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Intel Official Says Russia Plans To Meddle In The 2020 Election

Intel Official Says Russia Plans To Meddle In The 2020 Election

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Intel Official Says Russia Plans To Meddle In The 2020 Election

Intel Official Says Russia Plans To Meddle In The 2020 Election

President Trump was reportedly upset that an intelligence official shared the information with House lawmakers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

setsurvivor

yellowmoon RT @woodruffbets: A week of huge departures from the senior ranks of ODNI: GC Jason Klitenic left earlier this week, Maguire ousted yesterd… 18 seconds ago

georgebrown06

George brown RT @azstudigital: @JuddPDeere45 @realDonaldTrump @RichardGrenell Real story: Outgoing acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Magu… 1 minute ago

Wellness4You13

Bond 007*TeamPelosi* PresidentElizabethWarren🇺🇸 RT @woodruffbets: Former US intel official confirms @dlippman's scoop to me: Former Nunes side Kash Patel is heading to ODNI https://t.co… 1 minute ago

MarkJam92731126

Mark James RT @thedailybeast: Republicans "went nuts" when a leading intelligence official told Congress that Russia was siding with Trump in the elec… 2 minutes ago

linda_brickley

Linda Brickley RT @samstein: “They are doing it again and I don't know if we have the tools to stop it.” — Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-N… 3 minutes ago

furniture_web

Wood - Furniture.biz RT @WordswithSteph: “The Republicans went nuts” over the report of Russian attacks on U.S. elections. Republican lawmakers appeared incredu… 3 minutes ago

phreedomNOW

darryl theGriot RT @MotherJones: Intel official says Russia is trying to re-elect Trump https://t.co/bCTKrvoIYC 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.