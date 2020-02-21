Intel Official Says Russia Plans To Meddle In The 2020 Election

yellowmoon RT @woodruffbets: A week of huge departures from the senior ranks of ODNI: GC Jason Klitenic left earlier this week, Maguire ousted yesterd… 18 seconds ago

George brown RT @azstudigital: @JuddPDeere45 @realDonaldTrump @RichardGrenell Real story: Outgoing acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Magu… 1 minute ago

Bond 007*TeamPelosi* PresidentElizabethWarren🇺🇸 RT @woodruffbets: Former US intel official confirms @dlippman's scoop to me: Former Nunes side Kash Patel is heading to ODNI https://t.co… 1 minute ago

Mark James RT @thedailybeast: Republicans "went nuts" when a leading intelligence official told Congress that Russia was siding with Trump in the elec… 2 minutes ago

Linda Brickley RT @samstein: “They are doing it again and I don't know if we have the tools to stop it.” — Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-N… 3 minutes ago

Wood - Furniture.biz RT @WordswithSteph: “The Republicans went nuts” over the report of Russian attacks on U.S. elections. Republican lawmakers appeared incredu… 3 minutes ago