Rusty’s Reviews: ‘Call Of The Wild’ Is Kinda Cheesy

Rusty Gatenby says the film, which is heavy on CGI, is heartwarming but hokey (2:25).



Recent related videos from verified sources The Call of the Wild: Video Review The Call of the Wild: Video Review Credit: Common Sense Media - Affiliate Duration: 01:06Published 11 hours ago Omar Sy, Cara Gee Talk Working With Harrison Ford On ‘The Call Of The Wild’ Canadian actress Cara Gee joins French actor Omar Sy in the new CGI, live-action adventure film “The Call of the Wild”, and while sitting down with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante, they share what it.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:18Published 19 hours ago