Abraham Lincoln visits Hendersonville elementary school, shares lessons with students

Dennis Boggs of Donelson is the spitting image of Abraham Lincoln.



Recent related videos from verified sources CB Abe Lincoln vs. Urbandale CB Abe Lincoln rallied in the 2nd half to beat Urbandale in the sub-state semifinals, 42-35. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 00:30Published 4 days ago A Treasure Trove Of Interest: Smithsonian Institution Makes 2.8 Million Images Available The Smithsonian Institution has made 2.8 million images available in a new open access platform. As the world's largest museum, education, and research complex. The move offers up a treasure trove of.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published 6 days ago