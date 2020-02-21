Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Abraham Lincoln visits Hendersonville elementary school, shares lessons with students

Abraham Lincoln visits Hendersonville elementary school, shares lessons with students

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Abraham Lincoln visits Hendersonville elementary school, shares lessons with studentsDennis Boggs of Donelson is the spitting image of Abraham Lincoln.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

CB Abe Lincoln vs. Urbandale [Video]CB Abe Lincoln vs. Urbandale

CB Abe Lincoln rallied in the 2nd half to beat Urbandale in the sub-state semifinals, 42-35.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 00:30Published

A Treasure Trove Of Interest: Smithsonian Institution Makes 2.8 Million Images Available [Video]A Treasure Trove Of Interest: Smithsonian Institution Makes 2.8 Million Images Available

The Smithsonian Institution has made 2.8 million images available in a new open access platform. As the world's largest museum, education, and research complex. The move offers up a treasure trove of..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.