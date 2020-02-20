Global  

Ballet Dancers in China Practice While Wearing Medical Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, ballet dancers are shown stretching and practicing while wearing medical masks.

Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
