Brit Dog Trainer, 60, To Spend 5 Days In Shelter Cage

A British animal lover is set to be caged in a dog pound on the Mediterranean holiday island of Cyprus to put the spotlight on the plight of strays that often have to spend years locked up before they find a home.

