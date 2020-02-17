Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harry Gregg > Manchester United legends gather for Harry Gregg funeral

Manchester United legends gather for Harry Gregg funeral

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Manchester United legends gather for Harry Gregg funeral

Manchester United legends gather for Harry Gregg funeral

Manchester United greats Sir Bobby Charlton, Sir Alex Ferguson and Denis Law are among mourners who have gathered for the funeral of club hero Harry Gregg.

The former Northern Ireland international goalkeeper was hailed for his courage after the Munich air disaster in February 1958, in which 23 people were killed.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United greats gather for Harry Gregg funeral

Manchester United greats Sir Bobby Charlton, Sir Alex Ferguson and Denis Law are among mourners who...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Harry Gregg: Funeral of Man United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper taking place

BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester United greats Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Bobby Charlton and...
BBC Local News - Published Also reported by •BBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Whiteside: Gregg took us under his wing [Video]Whiteside: Gregg took us under his wing

Norman Whiteside shares his memories of former Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, who sadly passed away at the age of 87.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:22Published

Manchester United great Harry Gregg dies aged 87 [Video]Manchester United great Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Former Manchester United goalkeeper and hero of the Munich air disaster Harry Gregg has died at the age of 87.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.