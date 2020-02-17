Manchester United legends gather for Harry Gregg funeral

Manchester United greats Sir Bobby Charlton, Sir Alex Ferguson and Denis Law are among mourners who have gathered for the funeral of club hero Harry Gregg.

The former Northern Ireland international goalkeeper was hailed for his courage after the Munich air disaster in February 1958, in which 23 people were killed.

Report by Alibhaiz.

