Horse puts new talent on display as she undoes bull snap in U.S.

HORSE WEEZY BEING CLIPPED UP, WEEZY UNDOING BULL SNAP STORY: A horse named Weezy showed off her new talent as she appeared to undo a bull snap all by herself, as shown in a video taken in Campbell Hall, New York on Wednesday (February 19).

Weezy was only clipped up to put blankets and groom for ten minutes, Kristin Gates from horse farm Stony Ford Ranch, who took the video, told Reuters in a message on social media.

"We normally clip her on the ring under her chin, but I quickly put it on the side and we discovered her new 'talent'.

She did this in under three seconds!", Gates said.

According to Weezy's owner, Reagan Fahy the nine-year-old quarter horse mare seems to have learned this "brand new trick" only recently.

"A few weeks ago, I was tacking her up for a ride and she very quietly untied herself but I didn't catch her in the act to see how in the world she did it!

Kristin finally caught the evidence and we still can't get over it", Fahy said.

