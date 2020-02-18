'Gomes available to play vs Arsenal' 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:36s - Published 'Gomes available to play vs Arsenal' Carlo Ancelotti says Andre Gomes is 'available to play' against Arsenal following his return from injury but says Everton have not decided if he will start yet.

Everton boss Ancelotti says fit-again Gomes is available for Arsenal clash Everton midfielder Andre Gomes could return to action this weekend following a horror injury if...

